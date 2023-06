MR DWIGHT VAUGHN OLIVER better known as PERON (PIER –RON) OLIVER of Calliaqua died on Wednesday June 14th at the age of 52. The funeral takes place on Saturday July 1st at the St. Paul’s Anglican Church. The body lies at the church from 9:00 am. The service begins at 10:00 am. Burial will be at the Golden Vale Cemetery, Calliaqua.

