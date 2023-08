MR ELLIOTT MOEY MILLINGTON of Sion Hill and Queens died on Monday July 17th at the age of 68. The funeral Takes place on Saturday 5th August at the Faith Deliverance Pentecostal Church of God, Brooklyn, New York. Viewing takes place from 4:00 to 5:00 pm. The Service begins at 5:00. Burial will be on Sunday 6th August at 9:00 am, Cypress Hills Cemetery Brooklyn, New York.

Related