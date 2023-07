MR ERROL WINSTON STRAKER of Montrose, Rillan Hill and Stoney Grounds died on Monday July 10th at the age of 69. The funeral takes place on Monday July 24th at the Chebar Evangelical Assembly Church, Rose Place. The body lies at the church from 9:00 am. The service begins at 10:00 am. Burial will be at the Kingstown Cemetery.

