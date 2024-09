MR HAN-DEL ST. CLAIR JOSEPH better known as JOSEPH of Canada formerly of New Grounds and North Union died on Wednesday September 4th at the age of 66. The funeral takes place on Friday September 20th at the Four Square Gospel Church, 55 Beverly Hill Drive, North York, Canada. The body lies at the church from 11:00 am. The service begins at noon. Burial will be in Canada.

