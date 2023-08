MR HEROD ESIAS HENRY better known as JOBE-B and HAROLD of Peruvian Vale died on Saturday July 15th at the age of 76. The funeral takes place on Saturday August 5th at the Church of God of Prophecy, Peruvian Vale. The body lies at the church from noon. The service begins at 1:00 pm. Burial will be at Biabou Cemetery.

Related