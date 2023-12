MR HURTON JULIUS TELESFORD better known as BUN-UPS of Upper Edinboro and Cox Heath died on Monday November 13th at the age of 61. The funeral takes place on Thursday December 7th at the Faith Temple Church, New Montrose. The body lies at the church from 10:00 am. The service begins at 11:00 am. Burial will be at the Kingstown Cemetery.

