MR IAN MICHAEL HOLDER better known as FAT MAN and MEE-LEE of Buccament Bay formerly of Lowmans Hill died on Thursday July 20th at the age of 72. The funeral takes place on Sunday August 6th at the Layou Seventh Day Adventist Church. The body lies at the church from noon. The service begins at 1:00 pm. Burial will be at the Penniston Cemetery.

Related