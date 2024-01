MR JOEL EZEKIEL DOWERS better known as JONATHAN of Diamond died on Sunday December 31st at the age of 40. The funeral takes place on Sunday January 21st at the Miracle Tabernacle Church, Carapan. The body lies at the church from 1:00 pm. The service begins at 2:00 pm. Burial will be at the St. Joseph’s Cemetery, Stubbs.

