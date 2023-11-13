MR KENDRICK ROLANDO JALEEL MC DOWALL better known as KEN of Park Hill and Diamonds Village died on Wednesday October 18th at the age 23. The funeral takes place on Sunday November 26th at the St. Olive Spiritual Baptist Church, Park Hill. The body lies at the church from 10:00 am. The service begins at noon. Burial will be at the Park Hill Cemetery.

All Spiritual Baptist attending the funeral are asked to do so in full uniform. Transportation will be provided by the Buses OH-LA-LA and CASH from Diamond and Sans Souci