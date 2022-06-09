MR KENRICK ARDON ROBINSON

The content originally appeared on: NBC SVG

MR KENRICK ARDON ROBINSON better known as ROBBIE of Rutland Vale, Layou died on Thursday May 26th at the age of 78.  He was a Retired Officer the SVG Coast Guard.  The funeral takes place on Saturday June 11th at the St. James Anglican Church.  The body lies at the church from 11:00 am.  The service begins at noon.  Burial will be at the Layou Cemetery. Transportation will be available by the vans – French and Sydney and will leave Barrouallie at 10:30 am.