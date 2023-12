MR LELAND OSMOND O’GARRO better known as NIGEL, CUP-PEE and CUP-PIE of Buccament Bay died on Tuesday November 21st at the age of 50. The funeral takes place on Saturday December 9th at the Buccament Bay Wesleyan Holiness church. The body lies at the church from Noon. The Service begins at 1:00. Burial will be at the Penniston Cemetery.

Related