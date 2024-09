MR LENNOX RANDOLPH HOLDER better known as RICE and SKIPPER of Questelles and Campden Park died on Monday August 5 th at the age of 66. The funeral takes place on Saturday September 28th at the Apostolic Faith Mission church, Campden Park. The body lies at the church from 10am. The Service begins at 11:00. Burial will be at the Chauncey Cemetery.

