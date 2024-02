MR MAURICE CARDEL WILFRED CUFFY MURPHY better known as SILKY of Redemption Sharpes died on Friday January 26th at the age of 58. The funeral takes place on Saturday February 17th at the Faith Deliverance Pentecostal Church, Redemption Sharpes. The body lies at the church from 11:00am. The Service begins at Noon. Burial will be at the Kingstown Cemetery.

