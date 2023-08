MR MICHAEL WINSTON MILLER better known as DERRIS, LARKEY and SHORT BOSS of Stubbs and Georgetown died on Wednesday July 3rd at the age of 45. The funeral takes place on Sunday August 20th at the Stubbs Seventh Day Adventist Church. The body lies at the church from 1:00 pm. The service begins at 2:00 pm. Burial will be at the St. Joseph’s Cemetery.

