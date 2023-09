MR NOLAN FITZ-ALLEN PITT RICHARDS better known as BLING of Chapmans died on Monday 4th September at the age of 42. He was a clerk at the Steward’s Office – Ministry of Health. The funeral takes place on Sunday 24th September at the New Grounds Seventh Day Adventist Church. The service begins at 1:00 pm. Burial will be at the San Souci Cemetery.

