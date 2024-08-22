MR ODILON IGNAYTIOUS ALEXANDER

MR O-DILON IG-NAY-TIOUS ALEXANDER better known as HUSKIE of Union Island, Rose Bank and Layou died on Sunday August 4th at the age of 41. The funeral takes place on Friday August 30th at the Cathedral of the Assumption, Kingstown. Viewing and Tributes begin at Noon. The Service begins at 1: 00pm. On Saturday August 31st, there will be a Funeral Service at the Clifton Playing Field, Union Island, Viewing and Tributes begin from 11:00 am. The Service begins at Noon. Burial will be at the Clifton Cemetery. Persons wishing to travel to Union Island for the Final Funeral Service are asked to note that the MV Bequia Express departs Kingstown at 7:30am and Departs Union Island at 4pm.

