MR ROMARIO KEMITO DENNISTON BYNOE better known as STORMY of Argyle died on Tuesday July 23rd at the age of 28. The funeral takes place on Saturday August 31st at the St. Peter’s Spiritual Baptiste Church, Calder. The body lies at the church from 1:00 pm. The service begins at 2:00 pm. Burial will be at the St. Joseph’s Cemetery, Stubbs.

