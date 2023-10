MR SAMUEL FELIX MACK CRAIGG better known as SAM of Top Gomea died on Tuesday September 26th at the age of 49. The funeral takes place on Saturday October 21st at the St. Theresa Roman Catholic Church, Top Gomea. The body lies at the church from 1:00 pm. The service begins at 2:00 pm. Burial will be at the St. Theresa’s Roman Catholic Church yard.

