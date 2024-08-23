MR TEA-MAN ALEXANDER BROWNE of Biabou died on Friday August 16th at the age of 89. The funeral takes place on Saturday August 31st at the Biabou Methodist church. The body lies at the church from 1pm. The Service begins at 2:00. Burial will be at the Biabou Cemetery.

MS RUTH EUNICE FRANKLYN better known as MS RUTH of Rose Hall and Great House, Lowmans Hill died on Saturday August 10th at the age of 62. The funeral takes place on Saturday September 7th at the Lowmans Hill New Testament church. The Service begins at Noon. Burial will be at the Lowmans Hill Cemetery.