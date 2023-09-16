Mr. Vegas Blast ‘Demon’ I-Octane: “Wickedest Bwoy In A dancehall”

Dancehall artiste Mr. Vegas has taken his social commentary to another level as he places his attention on I-Octane, whom he accused of being a “devil” and one of the worst people in the dancehall industry while detailing claims that the artiste tried to set him up.

Mr. Vegas has gone from his beef with Bounty Killer and Dexta Daps to commenting on the Denyque and Popcaan beef. As a veteran in the music industry, he has seen and lived his fair share of rivalry in the music industry, but according to him, one of the worst persons he has come across is I-Octane.

While commenting on the beef between I-Octane and Malie Donn, who dissed the artiste by calling him a “freak” in a recent track, Mr. Vegas carried out an onslaught on Octane.

“Let me show you how dancehall business dutty. You have a yute name I-Octane, zeen and ah one of the wickedest bwoy inna dancehall in my view. Devil! Demon!” Mr. Vegas began. “And him nearly trick the people them enuh but tru me a God pickney the truth always come forward.”

According to Mr. Vegas, I-Octane has pretended to be genuine, but his true colors are showing. He seemed to base his claim on I-Octane and Khago’s beef and said that I-Octane told Khago and his people that Vegas “say dem fi dead.”

“Unu think a joke,” Vegas said, kissing his teeth. “Memba me don’t know ah who produce the song enuh, me don’t know the man dem. ah Khago me a cuss say how how me and you fi deh yah so ah hold a vibe and me tell you fi write off the man because a likkle clash… and me a look and say Khago ago eat a food and is a bwoy weh me rate.”

He added that the “rude boy dem” were “preeing” him because of what Octane said, as he insinuated that Octane was calculated in what he said, which could have resulted in harm or worse.

Vegas also claimed that a lot of artists were keeping friends with shady characters, and this has caused music to change as ego is now involved, and people are thin-skinned.

“Dangerous era. It just changed star. The music just changed. Pure ego and bare ego and it just reach to a point where everybody get thin-skinned, everybody just carry feelings, one time man coulda do song…one time Professor Nuts do ah song and say Yellow Man jawbone drop out inna him hand and everybody laugh and people know say Professor Nuts a joke him a make,” he said.

Vegas also praised the younger artistes like Valiant and others who have been changing the face of music as they look out for each other and even bring each other out on stage and share the opportunity to make music and co-exist.

However, he said the “Sea View” era artistes and their fans are still stuck in the old times.

I-Octane has not responded to Mr. Vegas.