MR VERTON CALVIN AUDAIN better known as TIRED and PAPS of Sion Hill died on Sunday May 26th at the age of 90. The funeral takes place on Sunday June 23rd at the St Bethel Spiritual Baptist Church, Block 2000, Old Montrose. The body lies at the church from 10:00 am. The service begins at 11:00 am. Burial will be at the Kingstown Cemetery.

