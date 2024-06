MR VINCENT CLADIUS JOSEPH better known as LONELY and REESE of Greiggs formerly of North Union died on Wednesday June 5th at the age of 83. The funeral takes place on Sunday June 30th at the Greiggs Seventh Day Adventist Church. The body lies at the church from 1:00 pm. The service begins at 2:00 pm. Burial will be at the Bascombe Cemetery.

