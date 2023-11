MR WILLIAM MCDONALD COMPTON better known as SIR WALTER RALEIGH or TIGER of Balance Village, Canouan died on Tuesday October 31st at the age of 79. The funeral takes place Sunday November 26th at the Canouan Seventh Day Adventist Church. The body lies at the church from noon. The service begins at 1:00pm. Burial will be at Cherry Hill Cemetery, Canouan.

