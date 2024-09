MRS BETTY JANE PUNNETT of Penniston died on Sunday September 8th at the age of 77. The funeral takes place on Thursday September 19th at the Hope Methodist Church, Penniston. Viewing and tributes begin at 10:00 am. The service begins at 11:00 am. There will be a viewing at the Eveready Funeral Home on Wednesday September 18th between 10:00 am and noon.

Related