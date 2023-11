MRS CARMEN ANTIA TUCKER better known as PELTY and MUMMY TUCKER of Plan Village, Chateaubelair died on Saturday October 28th at the age of 90. The funeral takes place on Saturday December 2nd at the St David’s Anglican church, Chateaubelair. The body lies at the church from 1pm. The Service begins at 2:00. Burial will be at the Church Yard.

