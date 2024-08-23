MRS ELDICA RUE-VENA GAYMES better known as TANTY DICA of Glenside, Marriaqua and Belair died on Sunday August 18th at the age of 93. The funeral takes place on Sunday September 1st at the Fountain Seventh Day Adventist Church. The body lies at the church from noon. The service begins at 1:00 pm. Burial will be at the Belair Cemetery. Transportation will be provided by the Mini vans- Fever with registration number H 9606 and Jiggy with registration number H 3956 and will pick up persons at the Labour House in Mesopotamia at noon

Related