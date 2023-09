MRS ELSIE EVELYN RODGERS nee DECAUL and ELSIE INNISS (E-nis) of Quary Road, Kingstown died on Thursday August 31st at the age of 77. The funeral takes place on Wednesday September 13th at the Streams of Power Church, Sion Hill. The body lies at the church from 9:00 am. The service begins at 10:00 am. Burial will be at the Kingstown Cemetery.

Related