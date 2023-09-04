MRS GRACE ANITHA ALLEN nee LAMPKIN better known as ANITA, MS. ALLEN and MA MA of Barrouallie formerly of Coulls Hill and Chateaubelair died on Sunday July 30th at the age 82. The funeral takes place on Sunday September 10th at the Barrouallie Evangelical Church. The body lies at the church from noon. The service begins at 1:00 pm. Burial will be at the Troumaca Cemetery. Transportation will be provided for persons from North Leeward to the funeral in Barrouallie and for persons in Barrouallie to the Troumaca Cemetery.

