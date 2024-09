MRS HYACINTH LYDIA ANN CUNNINGHAM-SAMUEL better known as HYO of Layou died on Saturday September 7th at the age of 72. The funeral takes place on Sunday October 6th at the Grace and Truth Church, Layou. The body lies at the church from 12:30 pm. The service begins at 1:30 pm. Burial will be at the Layou Cemetery.

