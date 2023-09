MRS INEZ ANESTA WYNNE of Green Hill died on Tuesday August 15th at the age of 93. The funeral takes place on Sunday September 10th at the Green Hill Evangelical Church. The body lies at the church from 9:00 am. The service begins at 10:00 am. Burial will be at the Kingstown Cemetery. Transportation will be provided by the vans – Angel and Repent from the church to the Cemetery

