MRS LAURETTE LYNETTE MAPP better known as MOTHER MAPP, LYNETTE and BETSY of Belmont died on Thursday September 5th at the age of 64. The funeral takes place on Sunday September 29th at the St. Elizabeth Spiritual Baptist Cathedral, Belmont. The body lies at the church from noon. The service begins at 1:00 pm. Burial will be at the Belmont Cemetery.

