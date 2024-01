MRS LOZETHA ROSANA CROSBY better known as NEL-LIN of Chauncey and Queens Drive died on Thursday January 4th at the age of 48. The funeral takes place on Sunday January 28th at the Mt. Zion Spiritual Baptist Church, Top Questelles. The body lies at the church from 9:00 am. The service begins at noon. Burial will be at the Chauncey Cemetery.

