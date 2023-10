MRS MAUDE CLARISA DAVID nee JOHN better known as TANTY MAUDE and GRANNY of Belmont died on Saturday September 30th at the age of 98. The funeral takes place on Saturday October 14th at the Belmont Methodist Church. The body lies at the church from 11:30 am. Th service begins at 12:30 am. Burial will be at the Belmont Cemetery.

