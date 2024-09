MRS SANDRA ANGELA BROWNE-PETERS better known as CE-CE formerly of La Croix died on Saturday August 17th at the age of 49. She was a Constable Officer of the Antigua and Barbuda Police Force. The funeral takes place on Monday September 16th at the St John Pentecostal church, Antigua. The body lies at the church from 9am. The Service begins at 10:00. Burial will be at the Lambert Cemetery.

Related