MRS THEODORE AHDOLPHIN WILKINSON DE FREITAS better known as T-AH of South Rivers died on Sunday June 4th at the age of 83. The funeral takes place on Sunday June 25th at the Covenant Seventh Day Adventist Church, South Rivers. The body lies at the church from 1:00 pm. The service begins at 2:00 pm. Burial will be at the Park Hill Cemetery.

