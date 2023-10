MRS VELMA ELIZABETH MYERS-MURRAY better known as JOY of Burgin, Lowmans Leeward died on Monday October 9th at the age of 44. The funeral takes place on Monday October 23rd at the Campden Park Apostolic Faith Mission. The body lies at the church from 12:30 pm. The Service begins at 1:30 pm. Burial will be at the Lowmans Hill Cemetery.

Related