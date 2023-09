MRS WENDA MACK WILLIAMS better known as DE-DE of Riley formerly of Glen-side, Ginger Village, Stubbs, Rockies and Sion Hill died on Monday August 14th at the age of 51. She was Former Home Helper Provider in the Ministry of National Mobilization, etc. The funeral takes place on Sunday September 10th at the Mesopotamia Seventh Day Adventist Church. The body lies at the church from noon. The service begins at 1:00 pm. Burial will be at the Dumbarton Cemetery

