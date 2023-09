MS AVIS ALEXANDRIA GEORGE better known as A-VIS CHRISTOPHER and GRANNY of Ross Castle, Edinboro formerly of New Adelphi died on Saturday 9th September at the age of 78. The funeral takes place on Friday 29th September at the Kingstown Methodist Church. The body lies at the church from 10:00 am. The service begins at 11:00. Burial will be at the Kingstown Cemetery.

