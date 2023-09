MS CYNTHIA ELESE ROBIN better known as MAR-MA of Clare Valley and Fitz Hughes died on Wednesday August 9th at the age of 78. The funeral takes place on Saturday September 16th at the Clare Valley Wesleyan Holiness Church. The body lies at the church from 1:00 pm. The service begins at 2:00 pm. Burial will be at the Chauncey Cemetery.

