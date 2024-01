MS CYNTHIA SYLVIA WYNNE better known as MS WYNNE and MA of Redemption Sharpes died on Sunday December 3rd at the age of 67. The funeral takes place on Saturday January 13th at the Church of God World Wide Mission Pentecostal Church, Redemption Sharpes. The body will be at the Deceased House from 9:00am, then to the church from 10:00. The Service begins at 11:00. Burial will be at the Kingstown Cemetery.

