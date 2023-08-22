MS DAISY IRVONIA HADDAWAY better known as MAMA IVONA of Sharpes, Chateaubelair died on Monday August 7th at the age of 86. The funeral takes place on Saturday September 2nd at the St. David’s Anglican Church, Chateaubelair. The viewing begins at 1:00 pm. The service begins at 2:00 pm. Burial will be at the St. David’s Anglican Church Yard

There will be a Funeral Procession, Led by the Royal St. Vincent and the Grenadines Police Band and will leave The House of Mourning at noon for the St. David’s Anglican Church.