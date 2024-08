MS EULA (U-LA) CLAUDETTE TELESFORD better known as MOMMY T and MS TELESFORD of Brooklyn, New York formerly of Paul’s Avenue died on Saturday July 20th at the age of 80. The funeral takes place on Saturday August 24th at the Cathedral of the Assumption, North River Road, Kingstown. The body lies at the church from 10:00 am. The service begins at 11:00 am. Burial will be at the Kingstown Cemetery.

Related