MS MAKEISHA SHERLET DOWERS HENRY better known as JOAN of Stubbs, Enhams and Belair died on Wednesday September 27th at the age of 34. The funeral takes place on Sunday October 22nd at the House of Joshua, Carapan. The body lies at the church from 1:00pm. The Service begins at 2:00pm. Burial will be at the Stubbs Cemetery.

