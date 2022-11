The content originally appeared on: NBC SVG

MS MARGARITA CAMILA JONES better known as REVINA, PAM and RE-RE of Chester Cottage and Cumberland died on Monday September 19th at the age of 57. The funeral takes place on Sunday November 6th at the Mt Carmel Spiritual Baptist church, Chester Cottage. The body lies at the church from 11am. The Service begins at 12pm. Burial will be at the Georgetown Cemetery.