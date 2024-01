MS OLIVE MELLENA CAIN better known as HERLINE, TITA and MA-MA of Diamond Village died on Wednesday December 20th at the age of 70. The funeral takes place on Saturday January 20th at the Mt. Olivet Spiritual Baptist Church, Diamond Village. The body lies at the church from 11:00 am. The service begins at noon. Burial will be at the New Adelphi Cemetery.

