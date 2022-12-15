Musician facing murder and illegal possession of firearm, ammo charges Loop Jamaica

Twenty-two-year-old Jovaine Nel, otherwise called ‘Jovan’, a musician of Treadlight district, Clarendon has been charged with murder, illegal possession of firearm and illegal possession of ammunition following an incident in his community on Sunday, November 27.

Dead is 40-years-old Donald Simpson, a mason of Treadlight district.

Reports are that about 8:45, Nel, along with an accomplice, pounced upon Simpson and his two sons and opened gunfire, hitting Simpson in his upper body.

The children were able to escape the attack.

The police were alerted and upon arrival, Simpson was taken to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Nel was later arrested, and was charged on Wednesday, December 14.

His court date is being finalised.

