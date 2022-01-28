My HAZ-VCT has been launched – NBC SVG

The content originally appeared on: NBC SVG
The Vincentian public now has access to a platform to share information about natural hazards through the my HAZ VCT app which was launched today.
Speaking at the launching ceremony, geologist Professor Richard Robertson provided some background information about the app.
Meanwhile, Another official at today’s launch says the app comprises of three components
The University of the West Indies Seismic Research Centre is partnering with the National Emergency Management Organization to carry out this project.