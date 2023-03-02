Myah Luxury Suite Hotel to open in May

The Myah Luxury Suite Hotel at Diamond is set to officially open here during the month of May, as St. Vincent and the Grenadines seeks to expand its hotel room stock on the mainland.

The announcement was made by Minister of Tourism Carlos James during a News Conference on Monday.

https://www.nbcsvg.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/03/MYAH.mp3

Minister James also noted that the Sandals Resort is expected to open by the end of this year.

https://www.nbcsvg.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/03/SANDALS.mp3

The Government of St. Vincent and the Grenadines is looking to increase its hotel room stock on mainland St. Vincent to one thousand (1000) by the year 2025.