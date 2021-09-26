N.O.R.E Confirms Drake’s ‘Drink Champs’ Appearance This Week, What You Need To Know

Drake’s Drink Champs appearance is finally happening and we will hear more about his feud with the late DMX.

Drake‘s recent success has cemented his place in hip-hop history. His latest album, Certified Lover Boy, is currently enjoying its third week at the top of the charts and the OVO Boss is certainly enjoying being at the top of the game.

Fans will be delighted to get an even more in-depth insight into the artist’s mind as he will be sitting down later this week with N.O.R.E on Drink Champs. N.O.R.E shared the news on Instagram in a most candid way as he made a drunken effort to recite the lyrics to “Girls Want Girls.” He also revealed that the episode should be released tomorrow, September 27. “C’mon Drake, tomorrow — Monday, Drake is on Drink Champs,” he declared.

Drake’s dominance has been clearly evidenced with CLB. He’s already broken multiple Billboard records, and his success continues going from strength to strength. He definitely seems to have the Midas touch as the lead single from CLB “Way 2 Sexy” ft. Future and Young Thug also debuted at the top of the charts a week after the album’s release.

Drake to address DMX beef

The “Pipe Down” rapper has been enjoying the moment, as well as he’s been spotted with the real Wolf Of Wall Street and eating dinner with DJ Khaled and Fat Joe. Of the many topics that fans anticipate will be tackled on the show is Drake and DMX’s short-lived feud.

That’s because shortly after DMX’s passing, N.O.R.E. shared a photo of himself and Drake, explaining that he was instrumental in the pair working out their differences. That truce led to Drake being able to sample “What These B*tches Want” for the Views track “U Wit Me?”

What issues do you hope will get addressed during the interview?