Namibia wins their first Twenty/20 International series

Namibia won their first Twenty/20 International series against a Full Member yesterday after beating Zimbabwe by 32 runs in the final going into yesterday’s match of their five-match series at 2-2.

Namibia defended 127 by bowling out Zimbabwe for 95, their second-lowest Twenty/20 International total. It was only the second time in the series that a total was not successfully chased.

The final scores: Namibia 127-8 off 20 overs, Zimbabwe 95 off 19.1 overs.

Namibia’s performance has underlined how they have risen to become Africa’s second-best team, after South Africa, and see them attain automatic qualification for the first stage of the 2022 ICC Twenty/20 Cricket World Cup in Australia.

Zimbabwe, on the other hand, have not competed at an ICC Twenty/20 Cricket World Cup since 2016. They missed out on the 2019 World Cup after the temporary suspension of their board. They are due to host the qualifiers in July for the 2022 edition and have organised fixtures against Namibia and Afghanistan to prepare.